Timo Werner on His 'Growing' Relationship With Fellow German Kai Havertz

Timo Werner has opened up on his 'growing' relationship with international collegue Kai Havertz.

The pair signed from the Bundesliga together last season and their connection on the pitch is getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner admitted that they are enjoying eachother's company in London.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Werner said: "It feels like our relationship is growing together.

"Of course we speak the same language, we are good friends, so it’s not unusual we have a good relationship, but now we can show it on the pitch."

The pair started the season slowly under Frank Lampard but as the campaign progressed they began to build up a relationship.

Werner ended the season with 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions whilst Havertz scored the goal that saw Chelsea win their second Champions League.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When asked about the tough start to life in London, Werner said: "At the beginning of the season we both had our own problems, so we couldn’t watch the other one, but now both of us can handle it very good and can look out for each other.

"On the pitch, mainly it’s me to him at the moment, and that’s no problem! We just want to win and it really doesn’t matter who scores the goals."

The pair will be looking to lift their second trophy with Chelsea as the Blues face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11.

