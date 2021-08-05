Timo Werner on His 'Growing' Relationship With Fellow German Kai Havertz

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Timo Werner on His Relationship With Fellow German Kai Havertz

The German connection is strong at Stamford Bridge.
Author:
Publish date:

Timo Werner has opened up on his 'growing' relationship with international collegue Kai Havertz.

The pair signed from the Bundesliga together last season and their connection on the pitch is getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner admitted that they are enjoying eachother's company in London.

sipa_32513592

Werner said: "It feels like our relationship is growing together.

"Of course we speak the same language, we are good friends, so it’s not unusual we have a good relationship, but now we can show it on the pitch."

The pair started the season slowly under Frank Lampard but as the campaign progressed they began to build up a relationship.

Werner ended the season with 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions whilst Havertz scored the goal that saw Chelsea win their second Champions League.

Werner cover

When asked about the tough start to life in London, Werner said: "At the beginning of the season we both had our own problems, so we couldn’t watch the other one, but now both of us can handle it very good and can look out for each other.

"On the pitch, mainly it’s me to him at the moment, and that’s no problem! We just want to win and it really doesn’t matter who scores the goals."

The pair will be looking to lift their second trophy with Chelsea as the Blues face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

9822F035-844A-4259-8EFB-C4BA91E2F895
News

Timo Werner Wants More Titles Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

DEBA0FE8-17FD-4F6F-9846-D83C1BC2D2F1
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Staggering Amount of Chelsea Players Around First-Team Squad

Havertz Werner
News

Timo Werner on His 'Growing' Relationship With Fellow German Kai Havertz

D125C4FE-1634-49FE-9363-A5A5335A31A7
News

Hakim Ziyech Excited to Begin 2021/22 Campaign With Chelsea Following Unbeaten Pre-Season

1004567732
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Trevoh Chalobah's 'Impressive' Pre-Season Performances

sipa_34332502
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Ross Barkley Selection Snub in Tottenham Match

1004501147
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Pre-Season Draw With Tottenham in Mind Series

1004952653
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Romelu Lukaku