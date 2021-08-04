Timo Werner on Mental Health Ahead of Chelsea's Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

The striker has opened up on his struggles.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his struggles with mental health ahead of Chelsea's Mind Series fixture against London rivals Tottenham.

The series of games intends to raise awareness for the Mind charity and earn funds to for several mental health projects.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner has opened up on mental health within football.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"I think the most important thing in football is to keep your mentality up, keep your head clean from outside." he said.

Werner moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer and struggled through some poor form. The striker discussed the role of the media and how it affects the players.

The German said: "The media is getting bigger and bigger nowadays. Of course, when you play good you are the hero everywhere, but when you play badly it is a totally different story.

"You have to step away from that and concentrate on your football. It’s not always easy because you have media on your phone, media always around you which can bring something up you can see, but you have to be straight, in your own bubble, to think only about the football."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The striker continued to explain how it is essential to have a good support system around you in order to help deal with mental health issues.

"It’s also important to always have people around you who help you, and give you strength to go on." Werner continued.

"Also, in the good moments they can bring you down a little bit, so you don’t think you are the hero. So they stop you in the good moments, and lift you up during the bad ones."

