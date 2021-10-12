    • October 12, 2021
    Timo Werner On Reacting to Criticism Following Germany Brace vs North Macedonia

    Author:

    Chelsea forward Timo Werner says if he listened to all of the criticism thrown his way, he would not be able to play football.

    Werner would've liked a better start to life in England. It has taken him time to adjust to the capital after his £47.5 million switch from RB Leipzig last summer. 

    The 25-year-old's confidence has been shot multiple times during his Stamford Bridge spell, which has seen plenty of chances go begging as well as many goals being chalked off. 

    sipa_35373068

    Werner has been encouraged by both his club coach, Thomas Tuchel, as well as his national boss Hansi Flick in recent weeks as they try to give him a boost to lift his confidence

    He joined up with the national side for the international break and bagged a brace against North Macedonia on Monday evening, with the second a stunning curler into the far corner.

    The goals would have done Werner the world of good and he was asked on all of the negative noise thrown at him, and he had the perfect response.

    What Timo Werner said

    "It has to roll off you, because if I had been thinking too much about the days, then I would not have been able to play today," responded Werner on reacting to recent criticism. 

    sipa_35523705

    "At some point the barrel will be full. I know what I can do and so I go into every game with that mindset."

    Werner was also quick to praise the support of coach Flick, adding: "He’s very good for me. If a coach likes you and relies on you, it helps every player.

    "As a striker, I especially need to be trusted externally. I’m trying to pay it back and I hope that I can keep giving it back."

    sipa_35524144
