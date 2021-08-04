Timo Werner on 'Special' Chelsea Fans Ahead of Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

Timo Werner has discussed his relationship with the Chelsea fans ahead of his second season in London.

The German's debut campaign in Blue was played mostly behind closed doors but he has had the taste of the Chelsea supporters on several occassions since signing from RB Leipzig.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner opened up on the support he has received from the Blues fans.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

A new chant echoed around the Vitality during Chelsea's pre-season fixture against Bournemouth, with Werner's name at the front of it.

Speaking on hearing his new chant, live, Werner said: "It’s something special.

"When you are new and you hear the fans singing your name, and also after the season I had with a lot of ups and downs, it feels very good."

Werner joined the London side from Leipzig, where he was a fan favourite as he showed remarkable goalscoring form in Germany.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Werner has tasted the Chelsea fans on several occassions such as the FA Cup Final against Leicester and the Champions League Final against Manchester City.

"After one-and-a-half years without fans, it is something special for them to be back, and to have people around you who scream for you and push for you." he continued.

"We have missed it so much, but we had a taste of it at the end of last season, and now we are looking forward to playing in front of our fans again."

Werner will finally experience a sold out Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on Tottenham in the Mind Series, where the Blues can claim the pre-season trophy with a win against their bitter London rivals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube