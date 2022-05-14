Timo Werner has claimed that playing Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley suits his play style due to the width and space given to him.

Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's men on Saturday afternoon, with the final domestic trophy of the season up for grabs.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app ahead of the match, Werner has discussed the stylistic nature of a cup final against Klopp's Liverpool at Wembley.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

He said: "I think it makes it a lot of fun because I have a bit more space than against teams who are sitting deep and defending very deep in their own half.

"Against teams like Liverpool, they also want to play, they are also very brave and they want to make pressure on us and that gives us also a bit space behind. It helps me or our team to play also counter-attack. That suits my style.

"But it is not only that. We managed a lot of games where we had possession against teams and we control them. That was also very key for us in those games."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel made a similar admission, believing that his side will be handed chances due to Liverpool's high line.

“They allow chances. I think they allow chances and we proved it – we had big chances in the Carabao Cup final. But I think they take the risk, it’s their approach," he admitted.

It remains to be seen as to whether Werner will be handed a start today, with Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku both impressing against Leeds United in midweek.

