Timo Werner Praises Chelsea's Focus in FA Cup Win Over Luton Town Following Their Recent Carabao Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has hailed his team's performance against Championship side Luton Town after their 3-2 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Blues had to fight hard to earn the win after going behind twice during the clash.

Thanks to goals from Saúl Ñíguez, Werner himself and Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea managed get the win that saw them progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day team, Werner praised his side's focus after their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool the weekend prior.

"On the weekend in the cup final in front of 90,000. Today was also a cup final infront of 10,000. Both games were difficult to play.

"After losing on Sunday we want to show we want another cup final. It was hard work. We are happy."

The Germany international was pivotal in his side's win on the day, claiming two assists for himself as well as registering his side's second goal.

When asked about the goal, Werner refused to take too much credit himself, claiming it was down to the elegance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ball as well as a bit of luck on the side.

"Very good long ball from Ruben and then the first touch was okay from me. I had a bit of luck that it goes against the post and I score today."

Werner took Loftus-Cheek's lobbed through ball assist down with his knee before carefully slotting it past Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted to make it 2-2.

