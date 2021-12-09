Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Timo Werner Provides Fitness & Injury Update Following Chelsea Brace vs Zenit

Author:

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has provided an update in regards to his fitness and injury after playing 90 minutes against Zenit on Wednesday.

The German bagged a brace and registered an assist as he was involved in all of the Blues' goals in the 3-3 draw.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Werner discussed his return from injury.

imago1008525916h

He said:"Before my injury I felt much better than the week before and I had much more confidence in my movements and my style and how I play.

"After injury it was difficult to come back after one month. I never had something like that."

Read More

Werner will be hoping to put his injury concerns behind him as Chelsea face a tough run of fixtures in a packed festive schedule.

imago1008525958h

Up next for the Blues is a home match vs Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend, where Werner will be hoping to build on his impressive midweek performance.

When asked to give his thoughts on his performance against Zenit, Werner said: "Very happy about my performance. It feels good to score two goals and one assist, but in the end I'm disappointed that we didn't win.

"I think when you lead two minutes before finishing the game you have to win it so on one side I'm happy with my performance and about the performance of our team, but on the other side a bit disappointed that we don't win."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008525911h
