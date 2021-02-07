Timo Werner provides injury update following 2-1 win against Sheffield United

Timo Werner has provided a positive injury update on his leg after being replaced in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old produced a bright performance and bagged two assists, helping the Blues to another three points on the road as they climbed into fifth.

Werner cut it back for Mason Mount two minutes before half-time to put the Blues ahead initially, before earning the penalty in the second-half which saw Jorginho step up to score the match-winner.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But the German was taken off late on for N'Golo Kante and was pictured having his left thigh strapped up, causing concern.

However, he has offered an update revealing he made the decision to come off and that it's only a minor knock.

"It was from winning the penalty," said Werner to Sky Sports.

"It's a dead leg. The 10-15 minutes after [the penalty collision] was hard so I told the manager he should take me off because it was a tight game. It's better to have 11 fit players on the pitch than 10.5."

