Timo Werner Reflects on Difficult Start to Season Following Goal Against Aston Villa

Timo Werner has opened up to the difficult start he has had to the season, following his goal in Chelsea's third round tie with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The Blues hosted Villa at Stamford Bridge in a match that saw neither team separated after 90 minutes.

Following a goal from Timo Werner in the 55th minute to put Chelsea 1-0 up, Cameron Archer levelled the score with a fantastic header that Kepa Arrizabalaga stood no chance of saving.

Werner's goal was the first he had scored for the Blues in his last 11 matches.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Werner took the chance to reflect on his rough start to the 2021/22 season.

"It's good to be back on the score sheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I'm happy that I'm back on the pitch," said Werner.

"I think that the last few weeks were not very easy for me, but every goal, every assist brings me back on track, so it was good for me today and also for the team."

Werner joined the Blues in June 2020 for £47.5 million, but since his arrival, he has had a disappointing start with the west London side.

He has scored a total of 13 goals in 58 appearances, but his numbers could be considerably higher.

As a result, Chelsea opted to bring in Romelu Lukaku this summer who has had an instant impact at the club, making it more difficult for Werner to pick up first team minutes.

This goal should serve as a boost to his confidence as he looks to rebuild his way into the team.

