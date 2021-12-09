'I am Happy' - Timo Werner Comments on His Impressive Performance Against Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea's Timo Werner has commented on his impressive performance in his side's draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Blues drew 3-3 against their Russian opponents in the final Champions League group game, meaning they finished second overall behind Juventus.

However, Werner was on hand to produce his best performance of the season with two goals and an assist away from home.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the disappointing result, Werner shared his thoughts on the match and how he personally did in front of goal.

"It was important for me to come back into the shape and the two goals and assist helped to come back to a level as what I had before the injury.

"I am happy about that. But in the end, you play like a team and when you don’t win you are also disappointed."

The German's brace and assist takes his goal contribution tally up to eight for the season in 13 games, an impressive statistic considering he spent some weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Werner opened the scoring for the Blues in the opening few minutes with a tap in from a corner headed on by Andreas Christensen.

However, Zenit were able to score twice before the break to give themselves the lead at half time. Romelu Lukaku then netted from close range to level the scoring before Werner got his second of evening.

Late on in stoppage time though, Zenit made it 3-3 to ensure all the points were shared.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube