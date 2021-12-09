Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Timo Werner Reflects on His Impressive Chelsea Performance Against Zenit St Petersburg

Author:

Chelsea's Timo Werner has commented on his impressive performance in his side's draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Blues drew 3-3 against their Russian opponents in the final Champions League group game, meaning they finished second overall behind Juventus. 

However, Werner was on hand to produce his best performance of the season with two goals and an assist away from home.

imago1008525911h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the disappointing result, Werner shared his thoughts on the match and how he personally did in front of goal.

"It was important for me to come back into the shape and the two goals and assist helped to come back to a level as what I had before the injury.

Read More

"I am happy about that. But in the end, you play like a team and when you don’t win you are also disappointed."

The German's brace and assist takes his goal contribution tally up to eight for the season in 13 games, an impressive statistic considering he spent some weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

imago1008525893h

Werner opened the scoring for the Blues in the opening few minutes with a tap in from a corner headed on by Andreas Christensen.

However, Zenit were able to score twice before the break to give themselves the lead at half time. Romelu Lukaku then netted from close range to level the scoring before Werner got his second of evening.

Late on in stoppage time though, Zenit made it 3-3 to ensure all the points were shared.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008525964h
News

'I am Happy' - Timo Werner Comments on His Impressive Performance Against Zenit St Petersburg

55 seconds ago
imago1008525911h
News

'You Have to Win This Game' - Timo Werner Gives Honest Assessment on Zenit Draw

30 minutes ago
imago1008534379h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola Reveals Transfer Plans

1 hour ago
imago1008374195h
Transfer News

Report: Conor Gallagher 'Not Expecting' to Return to Chelsea Next Month

1 hour ago
imago1008392664h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Comparison With Premier League Winning Chelsea Squad

2 hours ago
imago1008525918h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Recover Their Poor Form Before They Lose Pace on Title Rivals

2 hours ago
imago1008432422h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

3 hours ago
imago1008392709h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

3 hours ago