Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Ambition to Win Club World Cup

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has revealed his ambition to lift the Club World Cup in February.

The Blues travel to Abu Dhabi next month to compete in the tournament, looking to win it for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Werner opened up on his ambition to win the title.

imago1009094594h

When asked if losing the FA Cup final last season makes the Blues more motivated for success, Werner admitted: "Its always the same aim for us – we want to win titles and it doesn’t matter what’s happened before."

The German international then continued to reveal that the Blues are aiming to 'complete the collection' by lifting the Club World Cup and becoming Champions of the World.

"We have to give everything that we have to win it and complete the collection!" he concluded.

Read More

Werner is not the only player looking to lift the trophy, as Mason Mount also revealed his ambition to win the title next month.

imago1007028497h

He said: "I don't think we've ever won, so we want to win this competition. Mentally, we always want to win the competitions we play."

Chelsea last competed in the Club World Cup back in 2012 in Japan, under Rafa Benitez.

The Blues got to the final but missed out on lifting the trophy as they fell to 1-0 defeat against Brazilian side Corinthians.

The pair will be hoping for a different outcome this year as they look for the first Club World Cup in Chelsea's history.

