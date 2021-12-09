Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Disappointment Despite Brace vs Zenit

Timo Werner has admitted that he is disappointed with Chelsea's performance againt Zenit despite bagging two goals in the Champions League clash.

The striker's brace was not enough to see his team top Group H as the 3-3 draw meant that they finished runners up to Juventus.

Speaking to UEFA after the match, Werner revealed his disappointment at the result.

IMAGO / Russian Look

When asked to give his thoughts on the match, Werner said: "Very happy about my performance. It feels good to score two goals and one assist, but in the end I'm disappointed that we didn't win.

"I think when you lead two minutes before finishing the game you have to win it so on one side I'm happy with my performance and about the performance of our team, but on the other side a bit disappointed that we don't win."

The draw means that now Chelsea can face any one of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax or Lille in the round of 16, a tougher route than if they topped the group.

However, the Blues avoid Man City, Liverpool and Man United due to being in the same domestic league as the trio.

Chelsea will be hoping to improve their torrid form as the Blues look to retain their Champions League crown as well as compete at the top end of the Premier League table despite slipping to third position after last weekend's 3-2 loss against West Ham United.

