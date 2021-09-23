Timo Werner Reveals His Emotions After Scoring Against Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has revealed his emotions after netting against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

The striker opened the scoring before Cameron Archer levelled for Aston Villa before heading into the penalty shootout, which Chelsea won 4-3.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the match, Werner spoke about his goal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"Very good. It’s good to be back on the scoresheet." he said.

"It’s good that we keep on going our wins and that we are in the next round of the Carabao Cup," Werner continued. "We are happy because of the game. It was a good game for us."

The striker could have doubled his tally for the game, his late shot narrowly missing the inside of the post before rolling wide.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Werner continued to discuss the importance of his opener: "A goal opens the game very often. The first half both teams were a little passive, they don’t know what to do because there were a lot of changes from both teams.

"But the second half when we scored the first goal, we had a lot of pressure after the goal. After this we lost a little bit of control. Aston Villa then made it 1-1 but after this we showed a good reaction. We want to win the game in the 90 minutes, lucky we won the penalty shootout."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube