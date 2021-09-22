Timo Werner Reveals Injury Suffered During Aston Villa Victory

Timo Werner has revealed that he picked up an injury during Chelsea's penalty shoot-out win against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

The striker played 90 minutes but did not take a penalty as Chelsea won 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Werner provided an injury update.

He revealed that he did not participate in the shoot-out because of the injury.

"First of all because of my calf, some pain in my calf, I couldn’t go out (get subbed) because we made three substitutions."

It is unclear as to the extent of his injury but Chelsea will be hoping that the problem is not too serious as they face Manchester City in the Premier League in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Werner scored Chelsea's only goal in 90 minutes, getting on the end of a Reece James cross to head the Blues into the lead in the first half.

"A goal opens the game very often," he added. "The second half when we scored the first goal, we had a lot of pressure after the goal."

Chelsea will face Southampton in the fourth round as they look to challenge for their first piece of domestic silverware this season.

