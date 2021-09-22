September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Timo Werner Reveals Injury Problem Suffered During Aston Villa Victory

Injury for Timo.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Timo Werner has revealed that he picked up an injury during Chelsea's penalty shoot-out win against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

The striker played 90 minutes but did not take a penalty as Chelsea won 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Werner provided an injury update.

sipa_35187777

He revealed that he did not participate in the shoot-out because of the injury. 

"First of all because of my calf, some pain in my calf, I couldn’t go out (get subbed) because we made three substitutions."

It is unclear as to the extent of his injury but Chelsea will be hoping that the problem is not too serious as they face Manchester City in the Premier League in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Werner scored Chelsea's only goal in 90 minutes, getting on the end of a Reece James cross to head the Blues into the lead in the first half.

"A goal opens the game very often," he added. "The second half when we scored the first goal, we had a lot of pressure after the goal."

Chelsea will face Southampton in the fourth round as they look to challenge for their first piece of domestic silverware this season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35186674
News

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

sipa_35188222
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Had to Fight Hard to Progress Past Aston Villa

sipa_35187775
News

Timo Werner Reveals Injury Suffered During Aston Villa Victory

sipa_35188222
Features/Opinions

'Tough Tie But Winnable' - Chelsea Fans React to Southampton Tie in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

sipa_35189012
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

sipa_35189012
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

sipa_35187777
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

sipa_35188222
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup