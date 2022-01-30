Skip to main content
Timo Werner Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea's Upcoming Fixture Schedule

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has revealed he is pleased with his side's fixture schedule that allows them to play regularly and remain as consistent as possible.

The west London side have the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Club World Cup semi-final and the EFL Cup final all to play fo play for in February.

At the moment, before the hectic schedule, the club are enjoying a little winter break to refresh following the busy Christmas schedule.

imago1009209186h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Werner expressed how important it is to be consistent ahead of their hectic fixture schedule.

"There’s a lot of games to play but that is what we want, that is what we all aim for because we want to win everything.

"So it’s a good sign that we are still playing so many games going into February.

Read More

"We are still in every competition, we have a good chance to go through in every competition, that’s the goal we aim for. It shows the passion we have for every game."

imago1008971764h

The German striker went on to analyse the club's chances of lifting a trophy this season.

"We have so many games ahead of us and we have to see that we manage it well.

"We struggled a little bit in December, so we have to be careful that we don’t do that in February because there are a lot of big games.

"We have to stay calm, we have to be on a good level and keep going through until the end of the season."

