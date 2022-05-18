Skip to main content

Timo Werner Ruled Out of Chelsea Clash Vs Leicester Due to Hamstring Injury

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of his side's midweek Premier League clash against Leicester on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

The German international has received a lot of game time in recent weeks, having played 10 of the last 11 league games, starting nine of them.

Despite having not lived up to expectations after signing for the Blues in 2020 for a fee of €50 million, Werner's pace is of huge importance in Thomas Tuchel's set up.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Leicester on Thursday, Tuchel revealed his side's team news in which he mentioned that Werner is not fit to face the Foxes.

“Kai tries today in training," he said at his pre-match press conference. "He did individual training yesterday, was not in team training, still a big question mark.

"Timo is out with hamstring. Ben Chilwell was back in team training which was very, very good news and a big uplift for everybody and well deserved, so nice to see him back in training.

"Of course not available for the match. Everybody could preview that Kova had a big swollen ankle after the match and did not train yesterday. Not sure he will be available."

Chelsea need at least two points from their remaining two league games to secure third place in the Premier League, while one point would still make it extremely likely.

