Timo Werner: Disallowed Goal Against Southampton Sums Up Chelsea Career

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Timo Werner Says Disallowed Goal Against Southampton Sums Up Chelsea Career

Author:

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has described his disallowed goal against Southampton as something that sums up his Chelsea career.

The German striker moved to west London in 2020 for a fee of £47.5 million and has since fallen out of favour amongst Blues fans.

In the clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Werner put the Blues 2-1 up in the 84th minute, having already put the ball in the back of the net just before half-time.

However, the goal was disallowed by VAR because of a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta in the build-up to the goal.

sipa_35373069

Speaking after the game, Werner discussed how the disallowed goal sums up his Chelsea career.

"[I am] very happy [to score]," as quoted by football.london, "because in the first-half, the first goal which was disallowed was a little bit like the story of my whole Chelsea career in one game.

"It was not so clear, because it took the referee a while to make a decision, so maybe 50-50, but we have to accept it, I have to accept it.

"In the end, I'm happy I could score again and that we won the game."

sipa_35373123

Since his arrival in west London back in 2020, the 25-year-old has had a total of 16 goals disallowed by VAR, including his header against Southampton on the weekend.

Having fallen out of favour somewhat at Chelsea since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku back in August 2021, Werner's confidence hasn't been at its best.

But, after a performance that saw Werner get on the scoresheet ahead of Lukaku, with both players playing 90 minutes each, that will do wonder's for the German's confidence.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35373069
News

Timo Werner: Disallowed Goal Against Southampton Sums Up Chelsea Career

just now
sipa_35373121
Features/Opinions

Comment: Timo Werner's First Premier League Goal Since April Acts as The Fresh Start He Needed

1 hour ago
sipa_35371905
News

Tino Livramento Says Chelsea Quality Too Much For Southampton

1 hour ago
sipa_35372330
News

Tuchel Explains Why He Opted to Start Loftus-Cheek Against Southampton

2 hours ago
pjimage (18)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Kai Havertz & Hakim Ziyech Need to React to Tough Selection Lesson Handed By Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
sipa_35324455
News

Tuchel Explains Decision to Utilise Barkley in Southampton Encounter

2 hours ago
sipa_35374454 (2)
News

Mason Mount Praises Werner Following Goal Against Southampton

3 hours ago
sipa_34756458
News

Patrick Vieira: Conor Gallagher Has What it Takes to Make it at 'Highest Level'\

3 hours ago