Timo Werner set to return to Chelsea side ahead of Newcastle United clash

Timo Werner is expected to return to the Chelsea team to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The 24-year-old missed the 1-0 win against Barnsley on Thursday night after sustaining a dead leg in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last Sunday.

"It is still painful with contact so we took him out of half of the training today when we did some small-sided games and the possession games.

"We didn't risk it today [Wednesday] and we will not risk it tomorrow [Thursday]. We could have risked it but the decision stands. Hopefully, he will recover and be back on Monday [to face Newcastle]."

And Tuchel has confirmed that the German forward will return to the team to face the Magpies, handing him a boost in attack.

"It’s Friday and we still have three training sessions before the game. It should be absolutely okay for Timo Werner to come back."

But Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva have both been ruled out by Tuchel ahead of Monday night's clash in west London.

"It’s too soon for sure for Thiago. We are aiming for Southampton and trying hard so let’s see if we make it but we cannot promise."



Tuchel added: "It maybe too close for Kai.

"I’m not sure if he’s out [of training] today but he will be missing this match as well."

