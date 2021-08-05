Timo Werner Wants More Titles Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

The German has his sights set on more trophies.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has set his sights on winning more trophies with the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The striker is looking to build on his Champions League winning debut season with the club.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner has set his goals for next season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "We want to win a title; it doesn’t matter which one. The best thing would be the Champions League again, but also the Premier League is a big target. One of those titles is our target."

Werner moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer and is looking to build on an impressive first season in Blue, where the striker scored 12 goals and made 14 assists on his way to winning the Champions League.

Talking on his individual objectives ahead of the new season, Werner said: "For me individually it is to score maybe a little bit more than last year, which was not the best thing, but to keep going and to help the team as much as I can with assists and scoring."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It looks like Werner could have a new strike partner for the new season, with Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku set to join Chelsea in the coming days.

The forward will be relishing the new challenge as he was one of the first names on the team sheet at Chelsea after an impressive season in Germany before signing for the London club.

Werner will have the opportunity to add another trophy to his cabinet as Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup ahead of the new season.

