Timo Werner: Snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea Wasn't 'Worst Decision' After Champions League Glory

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has admitted that rejecting the chance to move to Liverpool was not the worst decision after winning the Champions League last season.

The German was heavily linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Reds before signing for the Blues back in 2020.

Speaking to the Standard ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, Werner discussed his decision to join Chelsea instead of Liverpool.

Werner decided to join Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in the summer of 2020 after heavily being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Discussing the rumours, Werner said: “When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League. 

"Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year. It was not the worst decision.”

The forward continued to discuss Liverpool boss Klopp, praising his fellow countryman.

He is one of the best coaches we had in Germany,” he continued.

“Not to attack our manager, but over the past years he won the most titles. He has a very nice personality — a personality that the German people love, because he seems like fun.

“The Germans love the types like Thomas Muller, Jurgen Klopp — they have empathy. They say what they think, and that is really important in this business, to not fake something.

“He’s real. He is a funny guy and also, with his power on the sideline, he tries to bring the people with him. That’s what we Germans like.”

