Timo Werner Stresses Importance of Consistency in Chelsea's Race to Lift Trophies

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has stressed the importance of consistency throughout the year in the race to lift trophies this season.

The Blues spent most of October and November at the top of the Premier League table, but then began to drop points soon after and are now third behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's boys have qualified for the Carabao Cup final in February and will look to take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they hope to lift their third trophy under Tuchel.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Timo Werner emphasised how his side must be consistent if they are to lift any trophies this season.

"We have so many games ahead of us and we have to see that we manage it well.

"We struggled a little bit in December, so we have to be careful that we don’t do that in February because there are a lot of big games.

"We have to stay calm, we have to be on a good level and keep going through until the end of the season."

Having Thomas Tuchel at the helm of the club has driven the Blues to achieve what they have in the last year.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel recently stressed the importance of fighting for trophies and how it improves the morale of a squad.

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."

