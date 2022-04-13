Chelsea attacker Timo Werner thought his side had completed their unlikely Champions League comeback against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Blues won 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu, but their opponents advanced to the semi-finals of the competition thanks to their 5-4 aggregate win over the two legs.

Werner was on hand to score his side's third of the evening, but Rodrygo's goal shortly after sent the tie to extra time.

IMAGO / CordonPress

The German international spoke to the official Chelsea website after the game, and revealed that he thought his goal had sealed their comeback against the Spanish hosts.

“When I celebrated (my goal) I thought this is it. We could have scored before that to make it 3-0 but the officials didn’t give it to us, it is a point you can talk about, but when I scored I thought we are through with this.

“We nearly gave no chances to Madrid but in the end we have to say the goals they scored were very good.

“There was one moment in regular time when we were not like we were the whole game and Madrid have the quality to score against you and they showed it for the 3-1. I think it was a brilliant goal, a brilliant cross from Modric, hard to defend.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Werner gave the Blues hope of sealing a comeback.

However, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema were on hand to send Madrid to the semi-finals of the competition once again.

