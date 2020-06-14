Timo Werner backed to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner has been tipped to become a success in the Premier League by fellow German Bernd Leno.

The 24-year-old is set to make a £53 million switch to England from RB Leipzig this summer as Frank Lampard's side close in on the forward.

Werner had attracted interest from Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's side were long-standing favourites for the Germany international, but Chelsea are now expected to win the race after they were ready to trigger the release clause.

His move to the English capital is set to be finalised shortly with him set to earn £9 million-a-year on a five-year-deal in west London.

But his deal is being held up because of practicalities over the medical due to the coronavirus, which would see Werner have to self-isolate on his return to Germany for 14 days should he travel to the UK to undergo a medical.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Arsenal goalkeeper Leno has backed the 24-year-old to be a success in England.

"I get on very well with Timo. He is very welcome in London," he said.

"I would be happy for him, Chelsea is a great choice, no question about it.

"The Premier League is faster, more physical. But I think he’s good for it. Timo is an extremely fast player.

"With his qualities and killer instinct, I’m afraid I have to say, he could be reinforcing Chelsea."

----------

