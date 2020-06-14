Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Timo Werner backed to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner has been tipped to become a success in the Premier League by fellow German Bernd Leno.  

The 24-year-old is set to make a £53 million switch to England from RB Leipzig this summer as Frank Lampard's side close in on the forward.

Werner had attracted interest from Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's side were long-standing favourites for the Germany international, but Chelsea are now expected to win the race after they were ready to trigger the release clause. 

His move to the English capital is set to be finalised shortly with him set to earn £9 million-a-year on a five-year-deal in west London. 

47349984

But his deal is being held up because of practicalities over the medical due to the coronavirus, which would see Werner have to self-isolate on his return to Germany for 14 days should he travel to the UK to undergo a medical. 

Speaking to Sky Germany, Arsenal goalkeeper Leno has backed the 24-year-old to be a success in England. 

"I get on very well with Timo. He is very welcome in London," he said. 

"I would be happy for him, Chelsea is a great choice, no question about it.

"The Premier League is faster, more physical. But I think he’s good for it. Timo is an extremely fast player.

"With his qualities and killer instinct, I’m afraid I have to say, he could be reinforcing Chelsea."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Havertz choosing Chelsea over Man Utd 'easy decision'

Chelsea are a more attractive club for a player to sign for than Manchester United, according to Dietmar Hamann.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

Matt Debono

Early Chelsea team news: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'unlikely to start' against Aston Villa

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be out contention to start for Frank Lampard's side when the Blues travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa next Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig expect to lose Timo Werner to Chelsea this summer

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he doesn't think forward Timo Werner will be at the club next season.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea place N'Golo Kante on transfer market amid Real Madrid interest to fund summer raid

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer as the Blues look to fund a summer spending spree to improve the squad.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on 'feeling blessed' and 'huge honour' after earning move to England and Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed how much of an honour it is to reach the top and play for a club like Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea ready to listen to offers for defensive quartet

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for four of their defenders this summer as Frank Lampard looks to part fund incomings to the club.

Matt Debono

What Chelsea's transfer business means for club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Blues' Champions League triumph and has been ever-present in the side.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount warns Chelsea team-mates over bad language in empty Premier League stadiums

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has warned his team-mates against swearing when the Blues return to Premier League action in empty grounds.

Matt Debono

Gareth Southgate makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Euro 2020 admission

England boss Gareth Southgate believes the coronavirus crisis has benefitted certain players including Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Debono