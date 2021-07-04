Position Change for Timo Werner? Introduced as Chelsea's New Goalkeeper

Chelsea's Timo Werner was introduced as a goalkeeper in a TV blunder during Sky Sports' F1 coverage on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is on his holidays after Germany were knocked out of the European Championships by England on Tuesday night at Wembley.

Chelsea are due to return to pre-season training on Monday but Werner will be given an extended period off to recover due to his involvement in the Euros.

He was at the Austrian F1 Grand Prix on Sunday and after his season for Chelsea upfront, Sky introduced the forward as a goalkeeper. A position change for Thomas Tuchel to think about, maybe?

Sky Sports

What happened?

Sky F1's presenter Natalie Pinkham caught up with the Chelsea forward in Austria and made an error, calling him a goalkeeper instead of a forward.

She said: "We've got Timo Werner here, Chelsea and Germany's goalkeeper. It's good to have you with us, how are you?

Werner replied: "I'm fine, thank you."

Tuchel will be hoping Werner will come back firing after his difficult debut season in England that saw him go onto win the Champions League.

Werner bagged 12 goals and 15 assists for Chelsea during the 2020/21 campaign and will be hoping to go better next time out when the season begins next month.

He is set to face more competition for places next year as Chelsea look to add a couple more faces, including a new striker, into the squad, looking to mount a Premier League title challenge.

