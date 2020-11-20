Timo Werner has been pictured training at Cobham on Friday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Werner has been away with the Germany national team, however wasn't seen with the rest of the squad on Thursday as they all returned to the Cobham training base.

However prior to the Blues flying up to the north east on Friday, Werner was pictured in training, giving Blues fans a welcome boost ahead of the league meeting on Saturday.

As pictured on Chelsea's official website, Werner was involved as was Emerson Palmieri who can be seen in the distance.

(Photo by Chelsea FC)

Christian Pulisic also returned to the training pitches as he continued his recovery from a hamstring strain.

