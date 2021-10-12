    • October 12, 2021
    Timo Werner Wants to be Trusted by Thomas Tuchel Following Germany Brace

    Chelsea's Timo Werner has made an honest statement, hinting that he wants to be trusted by Thomas Tuchel following his two goals for Germany against North Macedonia during the international break.

    The forward has earned his place back into the Chelsea starting XI and scored in both of his last two matches.

    Speaking after Germany's victory against North Macedonia, quoted by Metro, Werner has spoken about his national team manager Hansi Flick and sent a message to Tuchel.

    Speaking on Flick, he said: "He’s very good for me. If a coach likes you and relies on you, it helps every player.

    "As a striker, I especially need to be trusted externally. I’m trying to pay it back and I hope that I can keep giving it back."

    Werner was recently criticised by his national team manager and replied in fine fashion as he bagged a brace in their most recent match.

    “(Werner) is quite capable of opening up spaces where it is tight and converting rebounds,” said Flick

    “(But) he didn’t have the positioning you need."

    The striker will be hoping to keep his place in Tuchel's starting XI as the Blues face Brentford and are currently sitting top of the Premier League as they look to mount a title challenge this season.

