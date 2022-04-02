Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Timo Werner's Damning Brentford Statistics Revealed as Chelsea Striker's Woes Continue

Timo Werner's Chelsea woes continued against Brentford when they lost 4-1 to their west London counterparts on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has tried constantly to get his Blues career going in the right direction. Werner has had spells, but it just looks like his £47.5 million switch from RB Leipzig isn't going to work out as he would've hoped.

29 appearances in all competitions this season has seen the Germany international return just seven goals and four assists, having his chances in the side limited this term following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. 

imago1011001427h (1)

Werner has been linked with a departure this summer, should Chelsea be allowed to sell players if their takeover is completed, with Borussia Dortmund heavily linked. 

He was given the nod to start in attack against Brentford but only lasted 64 minutes as Chelsea were thrashed 4-1 by the Bees in west London. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And his performance by numbers was one to forget, a sight for tough reading at full-time to add to his disappointment.

Tuchel will no doubt be running out of patience, that was seen just after the hour mark when Lukaku replaced the striker. 

Werner was also critical during the international break - when he got on the scoresheet for his country - of Tuchel and the system he was playing in at Stamford Bridge. 

He said"I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

It was afternoon to forget for Chelsea and Werner, and for the latter it is now very unlikely he will start against Real Madrid on Wednesday for their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010672943h
Transfer News

West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea £150M Declan Rice Transfer Warning

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1010993874h
News

Rock Entertainment Group Join Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's Bid for Chelsea

By Matt Debono55 minutes ago
imago1010995163h
News

Brentford Defeat Was An 'Unthankful' Game for Edouard Mendy, Admits Thomas Tuchel

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0041825529h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Phone Call From Chelsea Teammate Mason Mount Following World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Brentford Defeat Wasn't Impacted By Upcoming Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010919035h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010700133h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011002870h
News

Thomas Tuchel's Makes Chelsea Admission After Shock Brentford Thrashing

By Matt Debono3 hours ago