Timo Werner's Damning Brentford Statistics Revealed as Chelsea Striker's Woes Continue

Timo Werner's Chelsea woes continued against Brentford when they lost 4-1 to their west London counterparts on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has tried constantly to get his Blues career going in the right direction. Werner has had spells, but it just looks like his £47.5 million switch from RB Leipzig isn't going to work out as he would've hoped.

29 appearances in all competitions this season has seen the Germany international return just seven goals and four assists, having his chances in the side limited this term following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Werner has been linked with a departure this summer, should Chelsea be allowed to sell players if their takeover is completed, with Borussia Dortmund heavily linked.

He was given the nod to start in attack against Brentford but only lasted 64 minutes as Chelsea were thrashed 4-1 by the Bees in west London.

And his performance by numbers was one to forget, a sight for tough reading at full-time to add to his disappointment.

Tuchel will no doubt be running out of patience, that was seen just after the hour mark when Lukaku replaced the striker.

Werner was also critical during the international break - when he got on the scoresheet for his country - of Tuchel and the system he was playing in at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

It was afternoon to forget for Chelsea and Werner, and for the latter it is now very unlikely he will start against Real Madrid on Wednesday for their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

