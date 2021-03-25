Timo Werner's future at Chelsea cleared up amid Erling Haaland transfer links

Timo Werner is not unhappy at Chelsea following his first nine months in England since his switch from RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old has openly admitted it has been a struggle at times to adapt to life in England after his £47.5 million switch to the Premier League last summer.

Although their have been inconsistencies in his performers, Werner has returned 10 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances for the Blues this term.

Werner has had a noticeable increase in confidence since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back in January.

But their had been claims that Chelsea were prepared to part ways with Werner in the summer.

However claims have since been rubbished and the Athletic have provided more information stating 'there is no suggestion Werner is unhappy after nine months at Chelsea, or that life in London is not agreeing with him'.

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Erling Haaland but any of Werner's issues are purely 'football problems'.

Werner knows his form will only improve, acknowledging that it can take time to adapt to new surroundings.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, he said: "A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goal scoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."

