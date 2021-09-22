Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa.

The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.

Cameron Archer equalised for the visitors but Chelsea came out on top in the penalty shootout to win the tie 4-3 on penalties after it ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.

Speaking to Chelsea TV following the game, Werner discussed his emotions regarding the win.

When asked how he felt, he said: "Very good. It’s good to be back on the scoresheet. It’s good that we keep on going our wins and that we are in the next round of the Carabao Cup. We are happy because of the game. It was a good game for us."

The striker proceeded to discuss the match in further detail.

Werner continued: "A goal opens the game very often. The first half both teams were a little passive, they don’t know what to do because there were a lot of changes from both teams.

"But the second half when we scored the first goal, we had a lot of pressure after the goal. After this we lost a little bit of control. Aston Villa then made it 1-1 but after this we showed a good reaction. We want to win the game in the 90 minutes, lucky we won the penalty shootout."

Werner also admitted that he picked up a knock during the match, but it is unclear as to the extent of the injury.

