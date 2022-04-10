Tino Anjorin 'Battered' Chelsea Physios to Let Him Join Levi Colwill at Huddersfield

Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin has revealed that he 'battered' physios at Cobham to let him join Huddersfield Town and team up with fellow academy star Levi Colwill in January.

The midfielder returned from a spell at Lokomotiv Moscow before joining the Terriers until the end of the season.

Speaking to football.london, Anjorin discussed his loan move as he joined the Championship side at the end of January on a deal until the end of the season.

The youngster recovered from a metatarsal injury he sustained in November during his time on loan in Russia as he departed to England's second tier and promotion-chasing Huddersfield.

When asked about the move, Anjorin said:"I was battering the physios at Chelsea to let me go. I was so eager to get back, and I was hot on it every day.

"When I was on the verge of doing recovery work out on the pitch, I would come in with my boots on, and the physios would ask why. I always told them it was because we were going out to train, but we wouldn't because it wasn't time. I was always trying to push."

The midfielder continued to reveal that he spoke to fellow Chelsea man Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Huddersfield this season.

"He messaged me asking if I was coming up and told me how good it was," Anjorin continued.

"That did help me a little bit with my decision. It showed me the platform that they gave players and that there was individual work that was focused on by the coaches. You see they've helped him improve and made him better, and I hope they can do the same with me."

The pair will be hoping that they can play their part in seeing the Terrier return to the Premier League before returning to fight for their place under Thomas Tuchel in pre--season.

