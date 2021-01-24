Tino Anjorin 'delighted' to be living the 'Chelsea dream' after first-team breakthrough

Tino Anjorin is delighted have made the transition from the Chelsea academy into the first-team in west London.

The 19-year-old has made the switch from the academy building to the first-team building, which has seen him make his Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup debut in the past 10 months.

Anjorin has made two first-team appearances so far in the 2020/21 campaign, starting against Krasnodar in the Champions League last month before getting a run-out in the win against Morecambe in the third round earlier in January.

"I’m delighted to be making appearances for the first team at Chelsea," Anjorin told the club's official website.

"It’s been my dream since I was a young kid and to be living it now in the flesh is so surreal. I’m happy to be playing, whether it’s for one minute or 80 minutes like I did against Krasnodar. It’s just fun being out there and having a sense of pride wearing the Chelsea badge on my chest and my family name on the back."

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Anjorin is focused on developing to give himself the best chance of getting regular minutes in the first-team under Frank Lampard.

"I know I’m in the space now where I’m not playing as many games so I need to keep focused and keep training hard every day to impress the coaches and show everyone what I can do.

"Obviously I train for myself but I can also learn from people like Hakim [Ziyech], Christian [Pulisic] and even Callum [Hudson-Odoi] as well because they’re the players that are playing. If I can implement what they do into my game, as well as my own stuff, then hopefully I can get a chance.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"When I was younger, I always looked up to the gaffer because he was a midfield player like me that loved scoring goals. It’s been ledge and I’ve loved working with him. He’s my role model and for him to even know who I am is amazing, let alone to train with him as my coach!"

Chelsea host Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge and it's a tie which Anjorin is looking forward to.

"I love the FA Cup. Everyone does. If you’re English and you love football, there’s no better cup than the FA Cup. It’s the fact that anything can happen and the history of the competition – it’s an English tradition."

Chelsea's form has been poor of late and Anjorin adds that the squad after getting their heads down to improve individually and collectively.

"Everyone is just working hard and getting their heads down. We’re all trying to become better players and get back to where we were not that long ago, playing well and enjoying that unbeaten streak. We’re trying to keep spirits high and keep striving."

----------

