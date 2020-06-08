Tino Anjorin pens new five-year-deal at Chelsea

Faustino Anjorin has committed his long-term future to Chelsea after signing a new five-year-deal in west London.

Anjorin handed his first-team debut by Frank Lampard against Grimsby Town back in September in the Carabao Cup and then made his Premier League debut against Everton in the most recent outing, coming on from the bench in the 4-0 victory.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website on signing a new five-year contract, Anjorin said: "It’s a brilliant feeling. I’ve been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing.

"I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me.

"I’ve been at Chelsea for so long so it feels really special to get this new long contract, especially because it gives me a few years to keep developing and try to push to get into the first team," he added.

"I know I still have a lot of hard work to do to get there but hopefully I can do it and inspire the next group of young players coming through that it can be done."

The 18-year-old is the next academy star to commit his future to the club after Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Fikayo Tomori all signed new deals this season.

