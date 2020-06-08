Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Tino Anjorin pens new five-year-deal at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Faustino Anjorin has committed his long-term future to Chelsea after signing a new five-year-deal in west London.

Anjorin handed his first-team debut by Frank Lampard against Grimsby Town back in September in the Carabao Cup and then made his Premier League debut against Everton in the most recent outing, coming on from the bench in the 4-0 victory.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website on signing a new five-year contract, Anjorin said: "It’s a brilliant feeling. I’ve been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing.

"I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me.

"I’ve been at Chelsea for so long so it feels really special to get this new long contract, especially because it gives me a few years to keep developing and try to push to get into the first team," he added.

"I know I still have a lot of hard work to do to get there but hopefully I can do it and inspire the next group of young players coming through that it can be done."

The 18-year-old is the next academy star to commit his future to the club after Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Fikayo Tomori all signed new deals this season.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leicester and Everton interested in Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea will face competition from several Premier League sides this summer for the signature of Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Chelsea squad look sharp & are raring to go ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted the Blues squad has had to shake of some of the rustiness that they have collected after three months away from the action.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans choose who they want to see club sign at left-back this summer

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back this summer and the Blues supporters have chosen their preferred option.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set 3-year plan to overtake Liverpool & Man City to challenge for titles

It has been revealed that Chelsea have set out a plan which will hopefully see them overtake Liverpool and Manchester City to start to dominate England and the Premier League once again.

Matt Debono

Chelsea face competition from Man City for Ben Chilwell

Chelsea will face competition in landing one of their transfer targets this summer in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'ready to sell' Emerson Palmieri - Juventus in talks with Blues

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let full-back Emerson Palmieri leave the club this summer, with Juventus showing interest.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard discusses playing season run-in behind closed doors

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted his players will be as ready as they can be for the different atmosphere which awaits them.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have to be ready for difficult Premier League start, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits that his side know they will need to be ready for when the Premier League returns.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard excited for Chelsea's Premier League return on June 21

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is looking forward to the season returning after three months off.

Matt Debono

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner 'not good enough for Liverpool', says Robbie Fowler

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner isn't good enough for Liverpool as he closes in on Chelsea move, according to former Reds striker Robbie Fowler.

Matt Debono