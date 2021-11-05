TIno Anjorin Returns to Chelsea After Breaking Metatarsal

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Chelsea Star Returns to Club After Breaking Metatarsal

    Tino Anjorin is set to set to return to Chelsea to recover from a broken metatarsal sustained in training for Lokomotiv Moscow.

    The 19-year-old joined the Russian side in the summer on season-long loan, however Lokomotiv have the option to land Anjorin on a permanent basis from January for £17 million. 

    However, Anjorin has suffered a setback. As per Adam Newson, the winger suffered a broken metatarsal in training on ahead of their Europa League clash against Galatasaray on Thursday. 

    imago1006992789h

    Anjorin has made nine appearances this term in all competitions, scoring just once which came in their Europa League draw to Marseille back in September. 

    Back in March, Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the youngster despite going on to let him leave months later. 

    “I got to know Tino, I did not know much of him and I got to know him here. From the first day, I was very impressed because he is a very physical player. Tall guy, strong guy.

    imago1006992800h

    "He has the ability to keep the ball under pressure because he has the body for it. He has the physical ability to play and train with us at this level.

    “(He's) a nice guy from the academy, another nice guy, very humble and at the same time totally focused, totally clear when you talk to him. Very self-aware. It is a pleasure to work with him. He has both feet on the ground and he's here."

    imago1006988183h
