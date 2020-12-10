Tino Anjorin reveals delight at 'special night' on his Chelsea debut

Chelsea forward Tino Anjorin has expressed his delight after a 'special night' for him as he made his Chelsea debut against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old impressed on the left hand side for the Blues in a 1-1 draw with Krasnodar after Chelsea had previously secured qualification to the last-16.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The English talent revealed it was one of his proudest moments of his career on Tuesday night and underlined his happiness at fans being present to witness his debut.

He told the official Chelsea website: "It’s a special night for me and my family, especially with the fans back now as well, to be able to have them here for my full debut was just amazing.

"My family were here as well. We had about five tickets so everyone was buzzing! I had loads of people asking for tickets but obviously because of Covid-19 they can’t all come so I had to select a few but they were all delighted."

He also revealed he is over the worst of his fitness struggles and would be ready to be called upon if needed again by Frank Lampard.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I’m feeling the fittest I’ve ever been," he stated. "I’ve got a few 90 minutes in already this season.

"To come off the back of 90 minutes three days ago and then be able to play 80 minutes today shows that but I just have to go back now and work even harder than I did before."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube