Tino Anjorin set to start for Chelsea against Krasnodar in Champions League

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is expected to be handed his first start in the Champions League on Tuesday night against FC Krasnodar.

Tuesday gives Frank Lampard an opportunity to rotate his squad after Chelsea qualified as Group E last week against Sevilla for the knockout stages.

Following the hamstring injuries to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, it gives Lampard a chance to give another chance to a youngster.

As per Matt Law of the Telegraph, 19-year-old Tino Anjorin will line up alongside Billy Gilmour in the Chelsea starting XI on Tuesday.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Anjorin was given a first-team debut last season by Lampard as he came off the bench twice against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup, before getting a run out against Everton in the final game before the season was brought to a halt.

He will be keen to impress and he will do so in front of 2,000 Chelsea fans in west London.

Anjorin's been handed an opportunity to shine and it's time for him to grasp it and take centre stage and shine for the Blues!

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube