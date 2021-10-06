October 6, 2021
Tino Livramento Makes Reece James Admission Following Chelsea Departure

Author:

Former Chelsea played Tino Livramento has heaped praise upon Chelsea's Reece James following his departure from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 18-year-old signed for Southampton in search for first team football, having been behind James in the Chelsea pecking order.

Speaking to the Independent, Livramento explained why he looks up to his former teammate.

sipa_35119381

Livramento said: “They all have different qualities and it is inspiring looking up to them, especially someone like Reece who was at Chelsea and has done really well, played his games now, made that step up to the seniors and hasn’t looked back.”

Chelsea have a buy-back clause included in Livramento's deal with Sothampton, which will become active in 2023.

It is thought that the Blues could look to bring the youngster back to Stamford Bridge, and he has not ruled out the possibility.

sipa_35371905

He continued: “Maybe one day (I could return to Chelsea), but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

By 2023, Cesar Azpilicueta will be 33-years-old and may not be considered a choice for the demanding wing-back position that James plays, opening up a chance for Livramento to return and compete for a first team spot at his boyhood club.

sipa_35263579
