Tino Livramento on Playing Against His Former Club Chelsea

Tino Livramento, formely of Chelsea, has opened up on playing against his former club following the Blues' clash with Southampton.
The 18-year-old left his boyhood club in the summer, but a buy-back clause has been included in his deal with the Saints.
Speaking to the Independent, Livramento discussed his emotions following playing against Chelsea.
He said: “I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game. Saturday was a bit weird but I just enjoyed it that bit more playing against Chelsea and people I have trained against."
The defender was highly rated at the club, but decided to depart for game time as Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all ahead of the youngster in the pecking order at the club.
However, Livramento is still full of praise for the club where he started out.
Livramento continued: “I had a season ticket there for three years and my dad and brother still go – my brother is still a Chelsea fan.
“You watch games there and coming through the academy I played a few youth games there on the pitch but nothing compares to a full packed-out Premier League game. It just felt a bit weird being on the other side."
