October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tino Livramento on Playing Against His Former Club Chelsea

A proud moment.
Author:

Tino Livramento, formely of Chelsea, has opened up on playing against his former club following the Blues' clash with Southampton.

The 18-year-old left his boyhood club in the summer, but a buy-back clause has been included in his deal with the Saints.

Speaking to the Independent, Livramento discussed his emotions following playing against Chelsea.

sipa_35263579

He said: “I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game. Saturday was a bit weird but I just enjoyed it that bit more playing against Chelsea and people I have trained against."

The defender was highly rated at the club, but decided to depart for game time as Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all ahead of the youngster in the pecking order at the club.

However, Livramento is still full of praise for the club where he started out.

sipa_35371905

Livramento continued: “I had a season ticket there for three years and my dad and brother still go – my brother is still a Chelsea fan.

“You watch games there and coming through the academy I played a few youth games there on the pitch but nothing compares to a full packed-out Premier League game. It just felt a bit weird being on the other side."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35119381
News

Tino Livramento on Playing Against His Former Club Chelsea

1 minute ago
sipa_35001734
News

Chelsea Delighted to Have 'Fantastic' Trio of Midfielders, Says Thomas Tuchel

26 minutes ago
sipa_35371905
News

'Maybe One Day' - Former Blue Tino Livramento Hints at Chelsea Return

56 minutes ago
sipa_35322387
News

Report: Chelsea Losing Battle to Bring Thiago Silva Back Early From Brazil Duty

1 hour ago
pjimage
News

'Super Reliable' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Pair

1 hour ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Are Not in 'Advanced Talks' With Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

2 hours ago
sipa_35263579
News

Tino Livramento Discusses Regrets Surrounding His Chelsea Departure

2 hours ago
sipa_35329865
Transfer News

Darwin Nuñez's Agent Breaks Silence on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

2 hours ago