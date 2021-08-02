Tino Livramento Pens Emotional Farewell Message Ahead of Permanent Switch to Southampton

Tino Livramento has written a goodbye to Chelsea ahead of his permanent move to Southampton.

The 18-year-old is on the verge of signing for Southampton on a five-year deal, leaving the Blues after ten years. He will sign a long-term deal with the south coast club, a move worth around £5 million.

Chelsea have the option of a buy-back clause, believed to be in excess of £25 million and they also have a sell-on clause.

Livramento leaves Chelsea despite being offered a new contract to extend his contract that expires next year, but he has taken the decision to leave the club.

All that is left is for the deal to be announced and confirmed, but the teenager has all but confirmed his exit, penning a thank you message to Chelsea following the 'difficult decision' to leave.

What did he say?

Ahead of his move being confirmed, he took to Instagram to pen a message of farewell prior to exit.

"After 10 amazing years of playing for the only club that I’ve supported since a child, I’m taking the next big step in my career

"It's been a difficult decision, but I feel it’s the right one to make at this stage of my development.

"I can’t thank the coaching staff and the support staff enough for getting me to where I am now.

"I feel blessed to have had the support and experience.

"I have played with some of the best young players in the country and I wish them all the best with their futures too.

"This club will always be in my heart. Thank you for everything."

