Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tino Livramento Reveals How it Felt to Leave Chelsea After Move to Southampton

Southampton right-back Tino Livramento has revealed how it felt to leave Chelsea after he made the move to Southampton last summer.

The 19-year-old spent 12 years in west London after moving to the club in 2009 at under-9 level.

Since moving to Saints, he has featured a total of 23 times so far this season and has been a valuable asset down their right flank, including in a tight encounter with former club Chelsea early on in the season.

imago1008858062h

While speaking to Rising Ballers, Livramento revealed how it felt to leave Chelsea, insisting it was the best move for himself at the time.

"I kind of just looked at it as what's best for me. Like I said so many times, everyone has got different pathways. You can never look at one person and think that's the best way to go.

Read More

"You have got to look at yourself. I thought this is what's best for me and I just stuck to it and trusted myself."

During the 12 years he spent in Chelsea's academy, Livramento revealed how much he looked up to Blues right-back Reece James after he left the club.

imago1010139006h

“They all have different qualities and it is inspiring looking up to them," he told the Independent, "especially someone like Reece who was at Chelsea and has done really well, played his games now, made that step up to the seniors and hasn’t looked back.”

The European champions do have a buy-back clause included in the youngster's deal with Southampton which will become active as soon as 2023.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008858062h
News

Tino Livramento Reveals How it Felt to Leave Chelsea After Move to Southampton

By Jago Hemming
1 minute ago
imago1010003542h
Transfer News

Report: Representatives of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in 'Constant Dialogue' With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

By Jago Hemming
31 minutes ago
imago1009711111h
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Has No Intention of Returning to Chelsea After Impressive Roma Spell

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010235770h
News

'That's Life at Chelsea' - Thomas Tuchel on Quick Competition Turnaround

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1006992224h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Make a Decision on His Chelsea Future Over the Summer Months

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1010228973h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Luton Town

By Matt Debono
10 hours ago
imago1010216227h (1)
News

Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

By Jago Hemming
10 hours ago
imago1009691546h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'Ideal Position' to Sign Jules Kounde as Competition Arrives Too Late to Beat Blues

By Jago Hemming
11 hours ago