Tino Livramento Reveals How it Felt to Leave Chelsea After Move to Southampton

Southampton right-back Tino Livramento has revealed how it felt to leave Chelsea after he made the move to Southampton last summer.

The 19-year-old spent 12 years in west London after moving to the club in 2009 at under-9 level.

Since moving to Saints, he has featured a total of 23 times so far this season and has been a valuable asset down their right flank, including in a tight encounter with former club Chelsea early on in the season.

While speaking to Rising Ballers, Livramento revealed how it felt to leave Chelsea, insisting it was the best move for himself at the time.

"I kind of just looked at it as what's best for me. Like I said so many times, everyone has got different pathways. You can never look at one person and think that's the best way to go.

"You have got to look at yourself. I thought this is what's best for me and I just stuck to it and trusted myself."

During the 12 years he spent in Chelsea's academy, Livramento revealed how much he looked up to Blues right-back Reece James after he left the club.

“They all have different qualities and it is inspiring looking up to them," he told the Independent, "especially someone like Reece who was at Chelsea and has done really well, played his games now, made that step up to the seniors and hasn’t looked back.”

The European champions do have a buy-back clause included in the youngster's deal with Southampton which will become active as soon as 2023.

