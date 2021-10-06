Tino Livramento Discusses Regrets Surrounding His Chelsea Departure

Former Blue Tino Livramento, currently of Southampton, has opened up on his decision to leave Chelsea in the summer.

The 18-year-old has slotted straight into the Saints' side and has looked impressive so far in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to the Mirror, Livramento discussed whether he had any regrets regarding his departure in the summer.

He said: “Regrets? It would have been nice to play a game but I had to think what was best for me. Being young I've always wanted to just play first team football as soon as possible.

“I feel like if I stayed there things wouldn't have happened as quickly as now.

“It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they've always looked after me."

The youngster continued to heap praise upon his former club, who have a buy-back clause which will become active in 2023.

“I'll never have a bad word to say about how Chelsea treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It's probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop.”

When asked if he could return to the club in the future, he continued: “Maybe one day, but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

It remains to be seen as to where the defender will play throughout his career, but he is showing all the signs to become a top European player one day.

