October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tino Livramento Reveals Regrets Following Chelsea Departure

Author:

Former Blue Tino Livramento, currently of Southampton, has opened up on his decision to leave Chelsea in the summer.

The 18-year-old has slotted straight into the Saints' side and has looked impressive so far in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to the Mirror, Livramento discussed whether he had any regrets regarding his departure in the summer.

sipa_35371905

He said: “Regrets? It would have been nice to play a game but I had to think what was best for me. Being young I've always wanted to just play first team football as soon as possible.

“I feel like if I stayed there things wouldn't have happened as quickly as now.

“It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they've always looked after me."

sipa_35373792

The youngster continued to heap praise upon his former club, who have a buy-back clause which will become active in 2023.

“I'll never have a bad word to say about how Chelsea treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It's probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop.”

When asked if he could return to the club in the future, he continued: “Maybe one day, but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

It remains to be seen as to where the defender will play throughout his career, but he is showing all the signs to become a top European player one day.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35263579
News

Tino Livramento Discusses Regrets Surrounding His Chelsea Departure

just now
sipa_35329865
Transfer News

Darwin Nuñez's Agent Breaks Silence on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

20 minutes ago
liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

'I've Never Played That Way' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Thomas Tuchel Clear Chelsea Warning

45 minutes ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

"I Make My Own Decisions' - Rudiger Fires Warning Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Links

1 hour ago
sipa_33049455
News

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Flies to London to Visit Family, Could Make Blues Visit

13 hours ago
sipa_35136910
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Antonio Rudiger

13 hours ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Responds to Bayern Munich Speculation Amid Chelsea Uncertainty

14 hours ago
sipa_35329865
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Highly Rated Benfica Star Darwin Nunez

14 hours ago