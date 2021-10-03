Tino Livramento Says Chelsea Quality Too Much For Southampton

October 3, 2021
Tino Livramento Says Chelsea's Quality Was Too Much for Southampton

Former Chelsea player Tino Livramento has discussed how Chelsea's quality was simply too much for Southampton in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams faced off at Stamford Bridge in match day six of the Premier League and saw the Blues jump to the top of the table.

Livramento was previously in the Chelsea youth ranks and had bene since 2009, but the 18-year-old left in the summer of 2021 to join the Saints.

Speaking after the game, Livramento had nothing to say other than praise for his former side's quality.

“It’s a tough place to come, Stamford Bridge, especially when the crowd get behind them," he said, as quoted by football.london.

“I feel like we had quite a tough first half. We didn’t really play how we normally play. There is so much quality in their [Chelsea’s] squad.

“Being one-nil down at half-time may look like a bad result but nothing is guaranteed.

"It’s something to build on and as soon as we came out in the second half you could see the change. We were on the front foot, pressing, being more aggressive and that’s how we got our chances.

“We got the equaliser but then the red card happened. It’s difficult because at that moment I felt we were pretty even, but you can’t dwell on things.”

With the result on Saturday afternoon finishing 3-1 in Chelsea's favour, Livramento was to thank for the Saints' only goal of the tie.

The 18-year-old took on Ben Chilwell just inside the Blues penalty area, and was brought down by the Chelsea full-back, winning his team a penalty that James Ward-Prowse then thundered into the bottom corner.

