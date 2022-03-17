Todd Boehly Adds PR & Government Advisor to Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Bid

USA businessman Todd Boehly has added a former United Kingdom Government adviser and a celebrity PR executive to his conrostium that will bid for Chelsea.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich earlier in the month and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, the club is still expected to be sold.

The UK Government themselves have recognised two who are 'serious contenders' to make the acquisition of Chelsea.

Boehly and Hansorj Wyss' consortium are one those parties mentioned as they team up with Jonathan Goldstein to make a bid.

As per Bloomberg, Boehly has added a former UK Government adviser and celebrity PR executive to his team.

This comes after reports stated that the consortium were still searching for partners, and now it appears these are non-financial ones.

The report states that Boehly plans to appoint Danny Finkelstein and Barbara Charone as non-executive board directors at Chelsea if his bid for the club in successful, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Finkelstein is a journalist at The Times, having previously provided advice to the U.K Conservative party. He was recently part of a government review of football governance in the U.K.

Charone also has a background in journalism and in 2000 co-founded the music public relations firm MBC PR, working with Madonna and Rod Stewart. They are both Chelsea fans.

Since this report, Finkelstein has come out to confirm the rumours and released a statement:

It remains to be seen as to whether their bid will be a success but they are believed to be one of the most serious bidders ahead of Friday's 9pm deadline for bids to be submitted.

