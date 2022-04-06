Todd Boehly and Ricketts Family 'Emerging' as Favourites for Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family are emerging as favourites for the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of March by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties making official bids for the west London side.

Raine Group, who are the merchant bank overseeing the sale, have devised a shortlist of parties who are through to the next stages of the takeover process.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the consortium led by Boehly and the bid from the Ricketts family are said to be the frontrunners in the takeover process.

It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Boehly will travel to London on Thursday, where he is set to have talks with officials at the club.

On the other hand, the Ricketts have already spoken to Paul Canoville, who is the club's first ever black player, in their bid to have the strongest offer for the purchase of the club.

However such a meeting was met with backlash from other parties involved in the takeover process.

Some of the groups involved believe that the Ricketts family have been shown 'preferential treatment', with the meeting also attended by Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck.

Despite these concerns, Raine Group are believed to have 'no issues' with it and other parties are able to have 'similar opportunities'.

The Chelsea Supporter's Trust also raised their concerns as they said: "We note with concern the recent report alleging that rival bidders 'are angry at what they see as preferential treatment being shown by the club toward the Ricketts consortium. Any sale must be conducted as transparently as possible & with supporter concerns taken into account."

