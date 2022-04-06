Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Todd Boehly and Ricketts Family 'Emerging' as Favourites for Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family are emerging as favourites for the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of March by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties making official bids for the west London side.

Raine Group, who are the merchant bank overseeing the sale, have devised a shortlist of parties who are through to the next stages of the takeover process.

imago1004286174h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the consortium led by Boehly and the bid from the Ricketts family are said to be the frontrunners in the takeover process.

It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Boehly will travel to London on Thursday, where he is set to have talks with officials at the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the other hand, the Ricketts have already spoken to Paul Canoville, who is the club's first ever black player, in their bid to have the strongest offer for the purchase of the club.

However such a meeting was met with backlash from other parties involved in the takeover process.

imago1010993874h (1)

Some of the groups involved believe that the Ricketts family have been shown 'preferential treatment', with the meeting also attended by Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck.

Despite these concerns, Raine Group are believed to have 'no issues' with it and other parties are able to have 'similar opportunities'.

The Chelsea Supporter's Trust also raised their concerns as they said: "We note with concern the recent report alleging that rival bidders 'are angry at what they see as preferential treatment being shown by the club toward the Ricketts consortium. Any sale must be conducted as transparently as possible & with supporter concerns taken into account."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h (4)
News

Todd Boehly to Hold Talks With Chelsea Legend Paul Canoville Amid Potential Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1007430097h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono54 minutes ago
imago1010700243h
News

'Will be a Hard Game' - Hakim Ziyech Comments Ahead of Champions League Tie Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1009191971h
News

Key Figure in Todd Boehly's Consortium, Barbara Charone Delivers Verdict on 'Unbelievable' Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1002891366h
News

Revealed: Christian Pulisic & Hakim Ziyech's Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of Retaining Champions League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011088416h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Real Madrid & Karim Benzema Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1011087203h
News

Thibaut Courtois Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku & Chelsea Ahead of Stamford Bridge Return

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1010781878h
News

Confirmed: Carlo Ancelotti Tests Negative for Covid-19, In Dugout for Chelsea vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono7 hours ago