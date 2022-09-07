Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
During the summer transfer window, it was believed that the pair tried to make it work in terms of aligning themselves with similar ideas regarding new signings, but they were never able to see eye to eye, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Romano gives an example of this fractured relationship, when Tuchel was not particularly happy that the club missed out on the signing of Juventus' centre-back Matthijs De Ligt in July.
This was due to the Dutchman's pricetag of around £70million being too pricey for the hierarchy, which Bayern Munich eventually pounced on and De Ligt subsequently moved to Germany.
Another instance is when Boehly was very keen on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge but Tuchel was against the idea when Chelsea were on the look out for a goalscorer following the loss of Romelu Lukaku.
With Tuchel now gone, it is clear that Boehly is hell-bent on hiring a manager that has similar ideas to him and the American wants to rebuild everything, so there is the feeling that this could be the real start of the American's ownership of the club.
