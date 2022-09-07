Skip to main content

Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer

Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
During the summer transfer window, it was believed that the pair tried to make it work in terms of aligning themselves with similar ideas regarding new signings, but they were never able to see eye to eye, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano gives an example of this fractured relationship, when Tuchel was not particularly happy that the club missed out on the signing of Juventus' centre-back Matthijs De Ligt in July. 

Matthijs De Ligt

De Ligt was keen on a move to Chelsea but the Blues wouldn't pay the reported price

This was due to the Dutchman's pricetag of around £70million being too pricey for the hierarchy, which Bayern Munich eventually pounced on and De Ligt subsequently moved to Germany.

Another instance is when Boehly was very keen on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge but Tuchel was against the idea when Chelsea were on the look out for a goalscorer following the loss of Romelu Lukaku. 

With Tuchel now gone, it is clear that Boehly is hell-bent on hiring a manager that has similar ideas to him and the American wants to rebuild everything, so there is the feeling that this could be the real start of the American's ownership of the club.

Todd Boehly

Boehly is keen on completely rebuilding the club

