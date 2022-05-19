Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Attends Chelsea's 1-1 draw With Leicester City

Soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly attended his future side's Premier League tie with Leicester on Thursday evening, getting a front row seat to the 1-1 draw.

The American businessman was previously at the west London club's 2-2 draw with Wolves at the beginning of the month meaning he is yet to see the club win since agreeing to take over as owner.

imago1012109231h

The game that Boehly got the opportunity to bear witness to saw his his side concede an early goal after a magnificent long range strike from James Maddison inside six minutes.

28 minutes later and a wonderfully crafted Blues goal saw Marcos Alonso level for the west London giants latching on to a perfectly weighted cross from Reece James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boehly watched his soon-to-be side control 68% of the possession on the day as they registered 20 shots on goal in comparison to the away side's two.

imago1012109818h (1)

While his takeover of the club seems imminent, Boehly is not yet owner of the Stamford Bridge-based club.

According to the Telegraph, sporting director Marina Granovskaia will be holding more talks with the businessman to discuss if she will stay at the club on either a short or long-term basis for the club's transfers and contracts.

It is, however, expected that Boehly's consortium will assume full charge of the European champions by the deadline of the sanctions imposed on the club on May 31.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Potentially Eyeing Up Loan Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming6 minutes ago
imago1012109818h (1)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

By Joel Middleton39 minutes ago
imago1012109168h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

By James Evans43 minutes ago
imago1012109504h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Chelsea Close in On Third Place as Todd Boehly Watches On

By Jago Hemming44 minutes ago
imago1011941255h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011951047h
Features/Opinions

'No Youth Players?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011821978h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011998805h
News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Visits Hospital to Say Farewell Ahead of Real Madrid Move

By Nick Emms4 hours ago