Todd Boehly Attends Chelsea's 1-1 draw With Leicester City

Soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly attended his future side's Premier League tie with Leicester on Thursday evening, getting a front row seat to the 1-1 draw.

The American businessman was previously at the west London club's 2-2 draw with Wolves at the beginning of the month meaning he is yet to see the club win since agreeing to take over as owner.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The game that Boehly got the opportunity to bear witness to saw his his side concede an early goal after a magnificent long range strike from James Maddison inside six minutes.

28 minutes later and a wonderfully crafted Blues goal saw Marcos Alonso level for the west London giants latching on to a perfectly weighted cross from Reece James.

Boehly watched his soon-to-be side control 68% of the possession on the day as they registered 20 shots on goal in comparison to the away side's two.

IMAGO / PA Images

While his takeover of the club seems imminent, Boehly is not yet owner of the Stamford Bridge-based club.

According to the Telegraph, sporting director Marina Granovskaia will be holding more talks with the businessman to discuss if she will stay at the club on either a short or long-term basis for the club's transfers and contracts.

It is, however, expected that Boehly's consortium will assume full charge of the European champions by the deadline of the sanctions imposed on the club on May 31.

