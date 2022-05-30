Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spoken for the first time after becoming Chelsea's new owners.

The £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea was confirmed on Monday which sees Boehly now as the controlling owner, with Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss completing the consortium.

Roman Abramovich released a farewell statement on Friday which said it was 'an honour of a lifetime' to be a part of Chelsea.

"It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together."

The takeover has now been confirmed, with both Todd Boehly and the co-founders of Clearlake Capital penning a letter the Chelsea fans.

Boehly said: “We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in – 100% -- every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud. Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success.

"I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen."

Behdad Eghabli and Jose Feliciano, co-founders and managing partners of Clearlake Capital, added to the statement as they said: "We are excited to commit the resources to continue Chelsea’s leading role in English and global football, and as an engine for football talent development.

"We also want to thank the authorities for all their work throughout the process. As pioneers in sports and media investing, we are thrilled to partner with Todd and the rest of the consortium to meaningfully grow the Club as a global platform.

"Together, we will expand the Club’s investment across infrastructure, technology, and sports science to support the incredible Chelsea football and commercial teams – all with the goal of leveraging this growth to fuel even more on-pitch success."

