New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has committed to 'acquiring the best talent' for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad following his consortium's takeover of the club.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, as the Boehly-led group took ownership of Chelsea, replacing Roman Abramovich after his 19 years at the club.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website for the first time since being officially announced as owner, Boehly committed to acquiring the best talent for Tuchel.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked about his emotion on taking over the club, Boehly outlined plans for the future as he promised to bring in the 'best talent' in the transfer windows.

He said: “We’re all in – 100% -- every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.

"Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success."

This comes after Tuchel admitted that he is ready to rebuild his side in order to compete for the Premier League next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on the upcoming transfer window, the Chelsea head coach said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

It was reported that Boehly is set to hand the German £200 million in the transfer window to rebuild his squad this summer.

It remains to be seen as to who Chelsea will bring in during the summer window, with Jules Kounde heavily linked whilst Ousmane Dembele, Kalidou Koulibaly and Josko Gvardiol have also been rumoured purchases under the new era at the club.

