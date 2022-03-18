Prospective Chelsea buyer Todd Boehly is confident in his bid for the club but has been urged to be cautious.

Despite current owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government, the Blues are still expected to be sold.

Such news attracted a lot of attention from interested parties, with Friday 18 March being the deadline set by the club for official bids to be submitted.

According to the Independent, Boehly is confident in his bid for the World and European Champions, believing they have 'the best all-round offer.'

However the consortium has been urged to remain cautious amid the noise surrounding other potential bidders.

It is believed some of the 'more interested parties have not yet come to light' as they do not believe they need to make their intentions known in the public domain.

They are just one of a number of interested parties who could purchase the club soon, with 20 'credible parties' said to be keen.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Boehly's bid, alongside Hansjorg Wyss, has already been submitted and they do not need anymore partners for their attempts to buy the club.

Saudi Media Group are another interested party who have shown interest in purchasing the club with their reported £2.7 billion bid, with the leading figure Mohamed Alkhereiji believed to be a Chelsea fan.

Some of their intentions for the club, should they be successful, were also revealed, including the contract renewals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

