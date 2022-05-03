Todd Boehly's consortium, the preferred bidder for Chelsea, are aware of the need to act quickly to improve Reece James and Mason Mount's contracts amid interest from Europe, it has been reported.

The pair have become influential for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea after breaking through following Championship loan spells.

As per Jacob Steinberg, Boehly's group are aware of the need to renew the contract of the pair.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Reports have stated that Mount has attracted 'plenty of interest' from across Europe and the uncertain future surrounding the takeover could have tempted the midfielder to depart.

Three of the biggest clubs in England, plus others from abroad, are already reportedly putting plans in place to try to sign Mount whilst James has equally attracted interest from a number of clubs.

It has been also reported that James is a priority for Real Madrid after impressing against them in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

With Boehly set to take over as Chelsea owner from Roman Abramovich, Steinberg states that his group are aware of the need to start contract talks with James and Mount to ensure that they do not feel undervalued and avoid a repeat of the Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen situation.

The defensive duo are set to depart at the end of the season, leaving for La Liga, as their contracts expire.

Signing the Chelsea academy graduates, Mount and James, to new deals should be a priority for the new owners as they look to build a squad to compete for the Premier League under Tuchel.

