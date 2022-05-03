Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Consortium Aware of Need to Renew Reece James & Mason Mount's Chelsea Contracts

Todd Boehly's consortium, the preferred bidder for Chelsea, are aware of the need to act quickly to improve Reece James and Mason Mount's contracts amid interest from Europe, it has been reported.

The pair have become influential for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea after breaking through following Championship loan spells.

As per Jacob Steinberg, Boehly's group are aware of the need to renew the contract of the pair.

imago1008429523h (1)

Reports have stated that Mount has attracted 'plenty of interest' from across Europe and the uncertain future surrounding the takeover could have tempted the midfielder to depart.

Three of the biggest clubs in England, plus others from abroad, are already reportedly putting plans in place to try to sign Mount whilst James has equally attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been also reported that James is a priority for Real Madrid after impressing against them in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final this season.

imago1007475146h

With Boehly set to take over as Chelsea owner from Roman Abramovich, Steinberg states that his group are aware of the need to start contract talks with James and Mount to ensure that they do not feel undervalued and avoid a repeat of the Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen situation.

The defensive duo are set to depart at the end of the season, leaving for La Liga, as their contracts expire.

Signing the Chelsea academy graduates, Mount and James, to new deals should be a priority for the new owners as they look to build a squad to compete for the Premier League under Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h (6)
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'Not in Same Race' as Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago0043570703h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Won't Attend Chelsea vs Wolves Due to Nice Participation in French Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113884h (1)
News

Consortium Remains on Standby Despite Not Being Named Preferred Chelsea Bidder

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010113110h
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Confirm Meeting With Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011475062h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Demand Chelsea Pay €80M Kounde Release Clause Amid Rudiger & Christensen Departures

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011630736h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea One of the 'Closest' to Signing Leicester's Youri Tielemans

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Report: Ratcliffe Set to Meet Chelsea Stakeholders Despite Boehly Being Named Preferred Bidder

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1011713733h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Considering' Sevilla's Jules Kounde on List of Defensive Targets

By Nick Emms16 hours ago