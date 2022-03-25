Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Todd Boehly Consortium Bid Figure Revealed as Raine Name Shortlist Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium bid to purchase Chelsea has been revealed as Raine Group select the parties to progress into the next stage of the process.

The Boehly group were the first to be notified of their successful offer as they made their way on to the shortlist. Sir Martin Broughton's camp were the next, while the Ricketts family just made the cut despite backlash following anti-muslim comments before Stephen Pagliuca was confirmed on the shortlist. There are also reports of a mystery bidder still in the mix.

Now, the figure that Boehly's consortium have bid to purchase Chelsea has been revealed.

imago1004286174h (2)

As per Sami Mokbel, sources have indicated that Todd Boehly's offer for Chelsea is just south of £2.5 billion, while the Broughton and Sebastian Coe bid is said to be just below that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has also been reported that the Raine Group's shortlist for Chelsea preferred bidders is not yet complete despite reports stating that a final five had been decided on.

It is though that Boehly will be on it no matter what as their bids meet the expectations from Raine Group and they will progress into the next stage.

The American is joined by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, property develepor Jonathan Goldstein and has backing from Clearlake Capital.

Furthermore, Boehly added Daniel Finkelstein to his consortium in an advisory role along with Barbara Charone as non-executive board directors at Chelsea.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010656856h
News

Report: Raine Group Shortlist Not Complete Despite Several Preferred Bidders Confirmed

By Nick Emms29 minutes ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Conflicting Reports Regarding Centricus' Progression in Race for Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt41 minutes ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

How the Raine Group Selected Their Final Chelsea Takeover Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt57 minutes ago
imago1010567957h
News

Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Revealed as Chelsea Bidder

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover Extended to Five as Mystery Bidder Still Unknown

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: The UK Government's Role in Chelsea Sale as Raine Group Confirm Bidder Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010656856h
News

Chelsea Takeover: What's Next After Raine Confirm Shortlist of Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Meet the Chelsea Board Who Will Decide Club's New Owners After Raine Shortlist Confirmed

By Nick Emms2 hours ago