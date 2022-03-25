Todd Boehly Consortium Bid Figure Revealed as Raine Name Shortlist Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium bid to purchase Chelsea has been revealed as Raine Group select the parties to progress into the next stage of the process.

The Boehly group were the first to be notified of their successful offer as they made their way on to the shortlist. Sir Martin Broughton's camp were the next, while the Ricketts family just made the cut despite backlash following anti-muslim comments before Stephen Pagliuca was confirmed on the shortlist. There are also reports of a mystery bidder still in the mix.

Now, the figure that Boehly's consortium have bid to purchase Chelsea has been revealed.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As per Sami Mokbel, sources have indicated that Todd Boehly's offer for Chelsea is just south of £2.5 billion, while the Broughton and Sebastian Coe bid is said to be just below that.

It has also been reported that the Raine Group's shortlist for Chelsea preferred bidders is not yet complete despite reports stating that a final five had been decided on.

It is though that Boehly will be on it no matter what as their bids meet the expectations from Raine Group and they will progress into the next stage.

The American is joined by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, property develepor Jonathan Goldstein and has backing from Clearlake Capital.

Furthermore, Boehly added Daniel Finkelstein to his consortium in an advisory role along with Barbara Charone as non-executive board directors at Chelsea.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube